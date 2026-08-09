PBA postpones Sunday doubleheader due to inclement weather

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The heavy downpour and widespread flooding across Metro Manila have forced the PBA to postpone its Season 50 Governors’ Cup doubleheader at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The league announced the suspension early Sunday, citing the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon intensified by the Typhoon Dolphin which was outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“In light of the severe weather conditions, and with the safety of our fans, players, officials, and staff as our top priority, the PBA has decided to postpone its Sunday, August 9 games,” the league said in a statement.

The scheduled doubleheader featured the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel against the Blackwater Bossing at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The PBA said the games will be rescheduled, with the updated dates and times to be announced through its official channels.

The postponement came as heavy rains battered Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, causing flooding in several areas and making travel conditions difficult.

Last week, several players, coaches and fans were stranded by the heavy rains that caused shin-deep floods around the Malate venue. The games in the last two days at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Ynares Center Montalban were also interrupted by several roof leaks brought by the heavy downpour.