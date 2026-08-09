Fil-Chinese alumni cagefest resumes with GCC out to keep title

Grace Christian College hopes to kick off its title-retention bid in style when it faces Philippine Chen Kuang Huang High School in the 45 and above division of the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) starting on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Tanduay gym in Quiapo, Manila.

Coming off a successful staging of the premier age category – the 40-above – league chairman Wilbert Loa sees another spirited race for the title, which the Graceans won via a two-game sweep of St. Stephen’s High School in the inaugural staging of the event last year.

“We are praying that we’ll have a good weather tomorrow,” said Loa, who is looking forward to another round of exciting games just like the previous divisions.

With the number of participating schools rising to 14, Loa said the teams will be divided into two groups and play a single-round, with the top two placers advancing outright to the quarters.

Game time is set at 6 p.m. with the Graceans determined to start strong in hopes of striking fear into the opposition.

Other games scheduled for the night are St. Peter the Apostle School and Philippine Cultural College at 7:45 p.m. and the 9:30 duel between Uno High School and San Lorenzo Ruiz Academy.

The league earlier held the 35-39 and 50 years above divisions with Hope Christian High School winning both categories.

Backstopped by former PBA MVP James Yap and ex-UAAP MVP Ken Bono, Iloilo’s Hua Siong College retained its 40-44 years crown at the expense of Xavier School.

Backing the league are Smart Sports, Tanduay Athletics, Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.