House helper robs employer of P2.4-M cash, jewelry

A house helper was arrested after allegedly stealing more than ₱2.4 million worth of cash and jewelry from her employer in Barangay Bagumbayan, Quezon City, on May 26.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Angelica”, 31, and a resident of Barangay Maybunga, Pasig City, was apprehended by operatives of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Eastwood Station (PS 12).

Police investigators reported that the suspect entered the victim’s bedroom at around 4:30 p.m. and took ₱1,002,500 in cash.

In addition to the money, she allegedly stole several pieces of jewelry, including five pairs of earrings valued at ₱820,000, four necklaces worth ₱300,000, one bracelet worth ₱220,000, and two pendants worth ₱70,000.

Investigation showed that the stolen items were placed inside a paper bag and handed to an unidentified male accomplice.

The victim later discovered the missing cash and jewelry and confronted the suspect, who admitted to the crime.

The incident was immediately reported to the Eastwood Police Station, which conducted follow-up operations that led to the suspect’s arrest at around 11:30 p.m. on the same day.

Authorities said the stolen cash and jewelry have yet to be recovered.

The suspect will face charges of qualified theft before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio commended the responding personnel for their swift action and urged residents to contact authorities through E911 or QC Helpline 122 during emergencies. (Trixee Rosel)