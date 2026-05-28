Gunman killed for shooting Zumba instructor

A 42-year-old zumba instructor was wounded after being shot inside the Villasis Auditorium in Villasis, Pangasinan on Monday night.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect attempted to flee but was intercepted by responding officers.

When ordered to surrender, the gunman opened fire at lawmen, prompting police to retaliate and fatally shoot him.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is now recovering. Authorities recovered the suspect’s firearm at the scene and have launched a follow-up investigation.

Pangasinan police chief Col. Dennis de Leon urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information online and to respect the privacy of the families involved. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)