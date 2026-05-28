ICC orders Digong medical re-examination before trial

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered a fresh medical assessment of former President Rodrigo Duterte before moving forward with his trial on crimes against humanity.

During the second session of the first status conference on Wednesday, May 27, Presiding Judge Joanna Korner said the chamber could not set a trial schedule without an updated report on Duterte’s health.

“It’s a bit difficult to set a schedule for trial until we’ve had an up-to-date report,” she noted, adding that Duterte’s age and potential medical issues may require adjustments such as midweek breaks once hearings begin.

The directive came after Duterte’s new lead counsel, Peter Haynes, filed a motion requesting a re-examination.

Korner emphasized that the chamber is “obliged to make a separate finding” on Duterte’s fitness to stand trial and urged experts to carry out the assessment quickly.

Prosecutors had proposed November 30 as a start date, while the court registry suggested January due to interpretation concerns.

The defense, however, refused to commit to any timeline until Duterte’s health and other preliminary matters are resolved.

Before adjourning, Korner disclosed her past professional connections with members of both the prosecution and defense, citing transparency and assuring that these relationships would not affect the chamber’s rulings.

Duterte remains in ICC custody after judges confirmed charges of crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s bloody anti-drug campaign.

The confirmation paved the way for a full trial, now contingent on the outcome of the medical re-examination. (Betheena Unite)