By REYNALD MAGALLON

Here’s what sparked Alfrancis Chua and Yeng Guiao commotion in Game 4

Tempers flared even after the final buzzer had sounded in Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua and Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao figured in a verbal tussle during the customary handshake at the end of the game.

Chua approached Guiao after the Elasto Painters mentor shook hands with Kings coach Tim Cone, confronting the latter over an earlier verbal tussle in the first quarter before cooler heads prevailed.

So what sparked the exchange?

In his post-game press conference, Guiao said that he called out Chua for what he termed as ‘intimidating’ the referees as the Kings executive was repeatedly complaining about the non-calls.

“The whole story is that ‘yung referees nung nagkamali sa amin may nasuspende. I think about a couple of games ago. Yung referee naman sa kanila nagkakamali wala namang nasuspende. And I think as governor, it’s not his job to keep talking to the referees, in that way, intimidating them,” said Guiao.

“Maybe coaches can complain, maybe assistant coaches can complain. But I feel in terms of demeanor and ethics, yung board kung kaya nila na pigilin yung emotions nila, they should just leave that to their coaching staff and to the players,” added the veteran coach.

Guiao said he asked Chua to stop — an act that did not sit well to Ginebra governor, who according to the ROS coach, even hurled insulting remarks at him.

“I was just asking him to stop talking to the referees. And then from afar, sumigaw siya ng ul*l. Ganun lang yun. Huwag mong kausapin ng referees. Which is a fair statement. Kasi ano yun, nakaka-intimidate yun,” said Guiao.

“In a close series, there are a lot of calls that can determine the game. I’m protecting my team,” he added.

In a separate interview with some members of the press, Chua said should mind his own business and not meddle with other team’s affairs.

“Yung sa kin, lahat pinapakialaman. Board of Governor, pinapakialaman niya. Huwag ko raw kausapin yung referees,” said Chua.

“Team niya hindi ko pinapakialaman eh. Pakialaman niya yung team niya. Huwag niya pakialaman yung team namin. Magtrabaho na lang siya, mag coach na lang siya,” added the Ginebra executive.