News

Remulla orders resumption of search and rescue ops in Pampanga building collapse

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A nine-story building collapsed in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga on Sunday, May 24,. Authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties, but residents near the site and workers reported that around 30 to 40 people are still trapped beneath the collapsed structure. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday, May 27, ordered rescuers to continue search and rescue (SAR) operations at the collapsed building site in Barangay Balibago, reversing an earlier shift to retrieval operations announced by disaster officials after hopes of finding survivors had dimmed.

During an emergency visit to ground zero, Remulla directed all responding units to stand down from a retrieval-only protocol and revert to active SAR operations, citing past cases where survivors were rescued from collapsed structures even after two weeks.

“We are still going. It is still a search and rescue operation. We have not yet lost hope that there are still people alive inside,” Remulla said, pushing back against technical assessments that had ruled out the chances of survival.

The directive overturned the timeline set by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), which on Monday night declared the rescue phase over after a specialized Life Locator device from Pasig City yielded no signs of life following two days of scanning the ruins.

Disaster officials had prepared to deploy heavy machinery to recover the bodies of 16 individuals still missing beneath the rubble.

Remulla, however, insisted that emergency teams must exhaust every possibility before abandoning hope.

“It’s not stopping. We will continue. Support here will continue nonstop. The mayor, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and all the other agencies are working together to get through all of this,” he said. (Martin Sadongdong)

Dominguez: President’s foreign trips all worth it
Sex and spiders
Rody laughs off health rumors
Federal system a boon to poor provinces
PBBM Agri programs bring more affordable rice
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PH triathletes chase world tilt berths in IM 70.3 Subic

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PH triathletes chase world tilt berths in IM 70.3 Subic
Sports
Eala takes another French Open quick exit in stride, shows some love to American friend Jovic
Sports Tennis
Cebuanos up for huge treat in Singlife Cebu International Marathon
Sports
Bato’s lawyers challenge firearms license revocation
News