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Cebuanos up for huge treat in Singlife Cebu International Marathon

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
the Singlife Cebu International Marathon is launched on Tuesday, May 26, at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu. (Photo by Calvin Cordova)

CEBU CITY — Cebuanos are in for huge treat as one of the biggest footraces in the country will be happening in the Queen City of the South.

Slated July 12, the Singlife Cebu International Marathon (SCIM) was officially launched on Tuesday, May 26, at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Lester Cruz, CEO of Singlife Philippines, said local and international runners will be treated to a fun experience as SCIM will showcase scenic routes, competitive race atmosphere, and strong commitment to sports tourism and community engagement in the city.

Organized by RUNRIO Inc., the event will feature the 42-kilometer, 21km, 10km, and 5km distances.

Registered participants will receive race inclusions including a race singlet, bib, finisher medal, finisher towel, and loot bag. Also, 42km and 21km finishers will get exclusive finisher shirts.

Top finishers in the age category divisions will earn eligibility to participate in the prestigious TCS Sydney Marathon.

Cash prizes amounting to P1.2 million are also up grabs.

Spicing up the event is the raffling of a brand-new BYD Seagull on race day.

Also present during the launch Department of Tourism-Central Visayas Supervising Tourism Operations Officer Riza Marie Macaibay, and RUNRIO Inc. Senior Event Lead Aira Abliter.

Organizers those who wish to join the race may visit the official website of the Philippine Marathon Majors at philippinemarathonmajors.com and Singlife Cebu International Marathon on Facebook and Instagram.(Calvin D. Cordova)

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