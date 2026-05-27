Malabon gov’t revives cash-for-plastic program

The Malabon City government will again hold a cash-for-plastic recycling collection drive on May 28, offering cash incentives in exchange for recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The initiative will be led by the City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in partnership with Sentinel Plastic Corporation under the program “Sa Plastic na Basura, May Kita Ka!”.

The collection drive will be held at Robinsons Mall parking lot from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Residents may exchange PET bottles and other plastic components for cash.

Clear PET bottles will be bought at ₱21 per kilo, while blue and green PET bottles will be priced at ₱10 per kilo.

Bottle caps or rings will be valued at ₱20 per kilo, while bottle labels will be accepted at ₱7.50 per kilo.

The program aims to reduce plastic waste by promoting recycling, turning discarded plastics into economic value, and supporting environmental sustainability efforts. (Trixee Rosel)