Batangas extends winning run; Meycauayan, Rizal beat rivals

The Batangas City Tanduay Athletics dominated the boards and dumped the Bacolod Masskaras, 111-78, on Tuesday, May 26, to sustain their climb in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Powered by John Ambulodto and Abdul Sawat, the Athletics outrebounded the Masskaras, 64-28, exploiting this to score more points in the paint, 72-42, and second chances, 36-8, that paved the way for their fifth straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Following its wire-to-wire victory, Batangas climbed to 7-2, trailing Caloocan and Gensan, both 9-0, Quezon Province (6-0), San Juan and Abra, both 6-1, and Pasig (5-1) and catching up with Cebu in the overall race for playoff spots.

Ambulodto posted 12 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Dawn Ochea, who tallied 18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Other Athletics who delivered were Kraniel Viloria with 13 points and 2 rebounds, Rhinwil Yambing with 12 points and 4 rebounds, Mark Niel Cruz with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, and Sawat, who chalked up 6 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

Bacolod slid to 2-8, negating Hance Lleva’s 18 points and 5 rebounds, Ian Melencio’s 15 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds, Emman Galman’s 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Ram Masqueriola’s 13 points, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

Meycauayan turns back Bataan

The Meycauayan Marilao Gems leaned on Jayson Apolonio, Agem Miranda and Jimboy Pasturan to thwart the Bataan Risers, 75-69, in the nightcap.

They fired five points each in the last 3 minutes and 57 seconds to frustrate the Risers, who took control at 63-60 after a 7-point run by Chris Javier and Chito Jayme.

Miranda was named best player with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, followed by MJ Dela Virgen with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Apolonio with 11 points and 3 rebounds, and Felix Apreku with 13 rebounds, 3 points and 2 blocks.

Bataan, which absorbed its fifth straight defeat and tumbled to 3-5, got 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists from Javier, 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists from Jaime, 11 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds from Hubert Cani, and 10 points plus 4 rebounds from Jeff Santos.

Rizal batters Marikina

The Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers battered the Marikina Shoemasters, 97-74, in the opener to level their slate at 4-4.

With Alwyn Alday at the firing end, Rizal shook off a slow start to lead as far as 95-69.

Alday became the third member of the MPBL 2000-point club, after Basilan’s John Wilson and Sazon, and earned the best player honors over JP Maguliano, with 14 points and 6 rebounds, Marco Balagtas, with 11 points and 8 rebounds, and Travis Batino, with 11 points.

Marikina skidded to 4-6 despite Jetro Escoto’s 13 points, 6 assists and 2 rebounds, JR Alabanza’s 12 points and 5 rebounds, Jomel Landayan’s 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Ace Tiamzon’s 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The MPBL returns to the One Arena Cainta on Wednesday, featuring games between Paranaque and Iloilo at 4 p.m., Sarangani and Binan at 6 p.m., and Imus and Mindoro at 8 p.m.