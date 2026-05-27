Boatwright naturalization hurdles Villanueva, Marcoleta scrutiny, OK’d on second reading

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Bennie Boatwright is inching closer to becoming a full-pledged Filipino.

The Senate Bill seeking to grant the San Miguel import Filipino citizenship has been approved for its second reading on Tuesday, May 26.

The upper chamber tackled the House Bill No. 6639 and Senate Bill No. 1595 and opened it for interpellations with Senator Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan responding to the concerns and questions raised by fellow Senators Joel Villanueva and Rodante Marcoleta.

Villanueva raised questions on the policies regarding the evaluation of foreigners applying for Filipino citizenship while Marcoleta wanted stricter measures to assure the allegiance of foreigners to the Philippines should they be granted citizenship.

“Meron po bang parte sa panukalang batas na ito na nagsasabi na hindi lang pwedeng i-take for granted ang citizenship, kundi dapat i-embrace din niya ang character ng pagiging isang Pilipino?” asked Villanueva

“Yung allegiance po would take the place of patriotism. One who has the ability to do something more for the Philippines. If that citizenship is granted, he should also be prepared for the country. Na-measure po ba natin yun? Parang napakanipis po ng justification?” said Marcoleta.

Pangilinan, however, assured the Senate that Boatwright’s application went under scrutiny beginning from its application up to the committee level which approved the bill.

“We made sure, through our questions, to determine his willingness to embrace Filipino culture, to settle down in the Philippines, and whether he associated himself with Filipinos and Filipino-Americans while in the US,” said Pangilinan.

With the approval for the second reading, the bill is now up for voting in the third and final reading before it is transmitted to the Office of the President to be signed into law.

Should his naturalization finally be approved, Boatwright will be a huge boost for Gilas Pilipinas particularly in its campaigns in the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan and the next windows of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.