PVL scribes to fete Tubu as the best of the best

While others took turns owning the spotlight in different conferences, Trisha Tubu owned the entire season—leading Farm Fresh’s rise from a rebuilding side searching for identity to a team that could finally stand toe-to-toe with the league’s established contenders.

And for authoring one of the most dominant individual performances in recent memory, her season-long brilliance earned her the Season Most Valuable Player honor at the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards Night set on May 30 at Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City.

The 25-year-old opposite spiker led the MVP race with a commanding weighted score of 171.868, based on a breakdown of 50 percent statistics, 30 percent media votes, and 20 percent team votes.

Tubu averaged 108.868 statistical points— No. 1 among MVP candidates—across the PVL On Tour, Invitationals, and All-Filipino Conference, along with 50.4 media votes and 25.2 team votes to secure the highest individual honor in the annual awards night supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

Former Cignal standout Erika Santos, now with Capital1, who won the Conference MVP award in the PVL On Tour, finished second in the standings with 157.98 total points, built on 93.48 average statistical points, 59.6 media votes, and 19.8 team votes.

Nxled’s Brooke Van Sickle, last year’s Season MVP and Reinforced Conference MVP, came in third with 155.229 total points, despite a strong bid highlighted by 83.429 average statistical points, the highest media votes at 64.8, and 23.2 team votes.

Vanie Gandler, also a former Cignal standout now with Capital1, placed fourth in the overall rankings with 152.634 total points. The All-Filipino Conference MVP posted the lowest average statistical points at 79.434 due to her absence in the PVL On Tour and the early part of the Reinforced Conference, but still collected 55.2 media votes and the highest team votes with 31.8.

It was a tight race behind her, but Tubu emerged as the clear MVP winner at the top of a tightly contested field.

And her season was defined not just by dominance, but by consistency from start to finish, a standard she maintained across all three conferences as she claimed the Best Opposite Spiker award in each one.

Even amid roster changes and coaching shifts, Tubu remained the one constant for the Foxies—providing stability, production, and leadership as the team navigated its early years in the league.

Through their first two seasons in the league organized by Sports Vision, Farm Fresh managed only one playoff appearance across six conferences, a stretch marked by growing pains and constant adjustments.

But with Tubu as the stabilizing force, the Foxies steadily built toward a breakthrough.

That turning point came in the 2026 season, when Farm Fresh finally put it all together—making the playoffs in all conferences, setting their best elimination round record during the PVL On Tour, and reaching the franchise’s first-ever semifinals in the All-Filipino Conference, marking their highest finish to date.

While she may not have hoisted the MVP trophy at the end of each of the three conferences, Tubu never faded into the background, remaining a consistent force that powered the Foxies to new heights.

And when the season was finally measured in full, Tubu was the one standing alone at the top.