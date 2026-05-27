Top Vis-Min talents brace for intense JPGT Bacolod clash

The final two legs of the Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series promise to be a gripping test of nerve, resolve and purpose. As top contenders look to cement their slots in the Grand Finals, a hungry pack of hopefuls is launching last-ditch campaigns to sneak into the team via the backdoor.

The regional series now moves to the Visayas for its conclusion. The tight and unforgiving Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia will host the first stop on June 3-5, before action shifts to the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City on June 8-10. These final two legs of the six-stage regional series are expected to produce the fiercest battles yet across all age-group categorie

Every shot, every putt and every finish will carry immense weight in these two Bacolod tournaments. At stake is not just individual glory, but a spot on the South team, which is gearing up to battle the North side in the Ryder-style grand finals from Aug. 17-20 at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro.

Having lost the inaugural North vs. South duel at The Country Club last year, the Southerners are fueled by a no-nonsense determination to exact payback on home turf. To build the strongest possible squad, the selection process is strict – only a player’s best three results across six tournaments, (with a minimum of three participations) will count toward the final rankings. With slots in the Top 4 in each category still up for grabs, the fight for ranking points is wide open.

In the girls’ 7-10 category, Vanya Go leads the pack with 39 points, followed by Soleil Molde (30). While Akeisha Yocte (23) and Zoey Mascariñas (22) currently hold the remaining qualifying spots, a logjam threatens to upend the standings. Camila Alvarez, Maxine Cabang, and Faith Frayco sit dangerously close with 14 points each, while Jayenne Mesina (12), Ana Marie Aguilar (10), Adrielle Avila (10), and Jia Ho (10) could all crash the Top 4 party with a sweep of the Bacolod legs.

In the 11-14 division, Brittany Tamayo (40), Rafella Batican (34), Marqaela Dy (30) and Zuri Bagaloyos (24) currently hold the inside track. However, Isabella Espina is breathing down their necks with 22 points, while Eliana Dumalaog and Kimberly Barroquillo are lurking just behind with 20 points, ready to strike.

In the premier 15-18 class, Tashanah Balangauan paces the field with 30 points, closely pursued Precious Zaragosa and Zero Plete, who are tied at 27. Apple Gothiong currently holds the final spot with 24 points, but Lois Laine Go (20) and Mikela Guillermo (18) are charging hard to reclaim their ground.

While two dominant forces in the boys’ division have already punched their tickets to the Finals, the races behind them are absolute dogfights.

Three-leg winner Ethan Lago has secured his place in the 7-10 division finals with 45 points. Looking to join him are Lucas Revilleza and Stephen Clementer, who are in second and third with 36 and 25 points, respectively. Darren Ong currently holds fourth place with 20 points, but Marlou Langamin (16) and Thomas Ngo (14) are trailing close behind.

In the 11-14 division, Jared Saban leads the pack with 39 points. He is closely pursued by Ken Guillermo and Ralph Batican, who are tied at second with 37 points. Laurence Saban holds fourth with 29 points, but Mico Woo is hot on his heels with 28, setting the stage for a dramatic battle for the final championship spot.

Meanwhile, Alexis Nailga dominates the premier division, spearheading the finalists with a maximum 45 points from three victories. With Nailga locking up the top seed, the remaining three finals slots are up for grabs. Sebastian Sajuela is well-positioned with 31 points, followed by Roman Tiongko and Clement Ordeneza, who are tied at 22. Martin Lu remains a threat with 20 points, while David Gothong and Mhark Fernando keep their final hopes alive with 18 points apiece.