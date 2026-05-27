Sports

3 share top honors at World Slasher Cup 2026

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The entry of Cong. Lawrence Wacnang – Crowsland/VL-JMT – and two others shared the limelight after emerging co-champions in the recent World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby on Monday, May 25, at the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The two others who similarly posted 8-1 records were Rudy Peñaridondo (Lily Dodoy & RAF Mandaragat) and Mr. Bank (MJ).

The combined entry of Pep Goiti, Alvin Arañez, and Jun Soriano (ALAB-2028 RED 2) bagged the solo runner-up honor with 7.5 points.

Meanwhile, 12 entries ended with 7 points each, among them are the MBJ-RCA of Mayor Boyet Joson, RCA, Deil Joson, and Beng Joson; JQ/Ramses Blackrooster of Capt. JQ De Castro and Rhona Estrada; Faith July 4 Birthday Derby VCAC of Paolo Malvar and Aldrin Benzon; Swing 3 Morning Sun of Tony Marfori; Gallera De Mandaue Cebu-1 of SL JR.; Gallera De Mandaue Cebu of Cong. Sonny Lagon and J. Tupas;

ERA/VMBG Norzagaray Fiscalizer of Atty. Edwin Abella and Vice Baldo Gener; Rueda 5 Gallera De Legazpi of Eric Taganeli, Jonarie Fortaleza, and Robert Santiago; Buzz Rocket of Allan Temblador; Greenlight San Jose USA of Patrick Villalon; PPUK II JD of Poloy Aquino and Jun Durano; and Sungeyser Epic Fury 1 of Meguelito Mallory.

Meanwhile, Guam’s Guahan Gamefarm/AMB San Agustin; Jimmy Junsay’s Sto. Niño Jared; Paolo Malvar and Jojo Bacar’s JOBAC PTM Sunhaven-A; and Engr. Emer Sumigad and Engr. Remy Medrano’s ES Matrix JMP Karamba each scored 6.5 points.

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