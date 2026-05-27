Mom, son killed, 7 others hurt as truck crashes into home in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY – A 23-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were killed, while seven other family members were injured, after a truck crashed into their house in Purok Super L, Barangay Pandanon, Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental, on Monday, May 25.

Police Major Ellendie Rebusquillo, chief of the Don Salvador Benedicto police, said the vehicle was traveling downhill when it allegedly suffered a brake malfunction.

The driver attempted to stop the truck by turning off the engine but lost control, panicked, and failed to properly maneuver through a sharp curve, Rebusquillo explained.

The truck rammed into the victims’ house, where several family members, including three minors, were having lunch.

Rebusquillo said the toddler died instantly, while his mother was declared dead at the hospital.

Three of the injured victims are in critical condition, while four others sustained minor injuries.

The 58-year-old truck driver is now under police custody.

Authorities are awaiting the decision of the victims’ family on whether they will press charges. (Glazyl Masculino)