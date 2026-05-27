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Couple found dead after domestic dispute

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – A couple was found dead following a heated argument about their relationship on Monday, May 25, in Barangay Parian, this city.

Police identified the victims as “Armafe,” 21, and “Patrick, 26.”

Investigation said the couple frequently engaged in domestic disputes, with Armafe allegedly expressing her intention to end her relationship with Patrick.

A neighbor soon discovered the bodies of the victims in their rented room and immediately sought police assistance.

The couple both sustained stab wounds in the neck.

Police treated the incident as a possible homicide-suicide and further investigation is ongoing. (Danny Estacio)

 

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