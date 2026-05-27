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Man stabbed dead over P1,500 debt

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – A 57-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men over a P1,500 debt in Barangay Kay-Anlog, this city, on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as “Dionisio.”

Investigation said that the victim went to the house of one of the suspects, Bryan, 46, to collect a debt of P1,500 from his wife.

However, a heated erupted where Bryan and Benedick, 18, ganged up on the victim and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead from stab wounds.

The suspects surrendered to the barangay and turned over to the Calamba police for proper disposition.

Recovered from the crime scene were a steel bat, a steel tube, and a knife. Suspects are set to undergo inquest proceedings. (Danny Estacio)

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