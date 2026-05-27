DENR halts tree cutting ops along Quirino Avenue amid public backlash

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has ordered a suspension of tree cutting along Quirino Avenue in Manila to allow a thorough review of environmental safeguards for the ongoing Southern Access Link Expressway project.

DENR Acting Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna explained that the pause was meant to reassess and possibly strengthen earth-balling measures—a technique used to preserve and replant trees affected by infrastructure works.

“Right now, the cutting has been voluntarily stopped… Let it be paused first so we can study it more thoroughly, there might still be additions to the earth-balling measures,” Cuna said during a forum on May 27.

Cuna emphasized that the suspension reflects the agency’s commitment to balance development needs with environmental protection.

He acknowledged that while infrastructure projects are necessary for economic growth, they must not disregard ecological safeguards or community impacts.

“Even if we need to pursue development, we must not forget environmental protection and the impact of these developments on our communities,” he added.

The tree cutting has drawn criticism from environmental groups and church leaders, including Caritas Philippines president Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, who warned that removing mature trees worsens urban heat and harms vulnerable communities.

The DENR said the project follows a mitigation hierarchy process and has been coordinated with local government units and barangays along the alignment, which consented to the works. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)