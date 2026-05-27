Indian bizman shot dead in Ilagan City

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela – An Indian businessman was gunned down in Barangay Alibagu here on Saturday evening, May 23.

Police Lt. Col. Jeffrey Raposas, chief of the City of Ilagan Component Police Station, identified the victim as “Singh.”

Raposas said the victim was about to enter the gate of his house when a man appeared and shot him. The victim died on the spot.

The suspect wearing a black sweatshirt and a rider’s mask fled onboard a red-and-black motorcycle.

Follow-up investigation and manhunt operations are ongoing.

Police visibility and deployments have been intensified to prevent similar incidents here with Raposas appealing to members of the Indian community to cooperate and provide any information that could help expedite the resolution of the case and bring justice to the victim. (Freddie Lazaro)