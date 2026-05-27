NBI, CIDG raid Angeles City home in manhunt for Bato

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) raided a residence in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga, on Wednesday, May 27, as part of the intensifying manhunt for fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

The property, reportedly tied to Senator Robin Padilla’s uncle, was flagged by intelligence reports as a possible safehouse for the former PNP chief, who is evading an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant over alleged crimes against humanity.

Although the raid did not yield the senator, investigators confirmed that vehicles linked to his May 14 Senate escape were spotted at the site, strengthening suspicions that the location had been used in his flight.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the operation was one of several conducted in areas identified as potential hideouts.

“What we have established is that the places we went to were somehow connected to Senator Bato or had contact or a relationship with him,” he noted.

Authorities warned that anyone found harboring dela Rosa could face obstruction of justice charges, while also moving to cancel 118 firearms registered under his name, citing risks that the fugitive remains armed and dangerous.

“It cannot be denied that he is armed and somehow we can say that he is dangerous because he’s avoiding arrest,” Matibag said. (Martin Sadongdong)