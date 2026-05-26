Kyle Echarri breaks silence on real score with Kai Montinola

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Kyle Echarri has spoken out amid growing curiosity surrounding his connection with “Roja” co-star Kai Montinola.

The two have been the subject of dating rumors in recent months, fueled by their onscreen pairing and noticeable off-cam rapport. Despite this, both Kyle and Kai have neither confirmed nor denied any romantic involvement.

In a recent vlog featuring veteran actress Maricel Soriano, Kyle was put on the spot about the persistent buzz linking him to Kai.

“Hanep ‘yung nabalitaan, Nay, ha!” Kyle said laughing, clearly amused as the topic was introduced during the conversation.

The actor went on to clarify that what he shares with Kai is strictly friendship, tracing the start of their connection back to earlier projects.

“No, si Kai kasi kasama ko siya nu’ng ‘MMK’ (Maalaala Mo Kaya). Tapos nagkasama rin kami sa ‘Roja,’ yung teleserye namin ni Donny (Pangilinan),” he explained.

According to Kyle, their relationship naturally developed while working together, eventually becoming close friends in the industry.

“Naging close din po talaga kami. One of my closest friends in the industry,” he said.

He also spoke highly of Kai, noting her attitude and maturity despite being relatively new in show business.

“Bago lang din po siya, pero hanga ako sa pag-iisip niya, kung paano niya dinadala ang sarili niya,” Kyle shared.

Still unconvinced, Maricel Soriano playfully pressed further on whether there was more than friendship between them.

“Sure ka na friends lang kayo?” she asked.

Kyle, however, stood firm on his answer: “Yes, Nay. Promise!”

Oh well…