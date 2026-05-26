Senate probes Pampanga building collapse

A legislative inquiry into the collapse of a nine‑story building in Pampanga has been filed in the Senate.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, through Senate Resolution No. 406, said it is imperative for the Upper Chamber to investigate the incident, which left four people dead and 17 still missing.

He referred to the building under construction along Teodoro Street, Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, which reports say collapsed due to the unauthorized addition of a floor that may have weakened its structural integrity.

“This accident reflects the urgent need to strengthen the implementation of safety regulations in the construction of buildings, whether public or private. Because in the end, it is our poor countrymen who suffer from this negligence,” Pangilinan said.

The resolution seeks a comprehensive review of the National Building Code and related regulations, stronger occupational safety standards, and accountability for those responsible.

The inquiry will also determine whether negligence, substandard materials, unauthorized modifications, insufficient oversight, or lapses in permitting, inspection, and disaster preparedness contributed to the collapse.

Pangilinan, whose roots trace back to Sto. Tomas, Pampanga, extended condolences to the victims’ families and urged government agencies to provide immediate assistance, medical support, and transparent updates on rescue and recovery operations.

New building code sought

In a related development, Sen. Raffy Tulfo filed Senate Bill No. 2158, or the proposed “New Philippine Building Act,” which seeks to replace Presidential Decree No. 1096, the current National Building Code of the Philippines enacted in 1977.

Tulfo said the existing code is outdated and fails to address modern construction and engineering standards.

“The effects of an outdated and poorly enforced building code are not just theoretical, they are real and felt all over the country,” Tulfo said in his explanatory note.

Tulfo cited another construction‑related accident on August 14, 2025, when debris from a condominium building along Tomas Morato, Quezon City, fell on two students, killing one.

Investigations revealed poor maintenance and failure to install proper safety barriers caused the tragedy.

He said these incidents highlight the need for stricter structural design reviews, tougher safety regulations, higher accountability for contractors, and stronger inspection and enforcement mechanisms.

The bill also proposes criminal liability for negligent building owners, professionals, contractors, certifiers, peer reviewers, testing laboratories, and inspectors.

Violators would face penalties including imprisonment of at least six years and fines of up to one percent of the project’s estimated construction cost.

“Overall, this measure aims to keep people safe beyond just having rules on paper. It is vital that these rules are backed by the right people, enforced properly, and integrated into a law that has zero tolerance for negligence,” Tulfo said. (Hannah Torregoza)