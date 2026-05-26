SP Alan bats for independent Senate, not political drama

Despite the recent political tension in the Upper Chamber, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano urged fellow senators—both majority and minority—to focus on national priorities and help maintain an “independent Senate.”

In a privilege speech on Monday, May 25, Cayetano appealed to colleagues to redirect public discussions toward issues directly affecting Filipinos, saying debates over Senate leadership and political alignments should not overshadow more pressing national concerns.

“Twenty‑four tayo. Kung ang labing‑isa sa atin ang sinasabi ay ‘Palitan si Cayetano,’ and there were 13 who were saying there was Con‑Ass (Constitutional Assembly), et cetera—that’s what people are hearing, not inflation, not the economy, not the problem of health,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano has called for an all‑senators caucus today, Tuesday, May 26, stressing the need for both blocs to prepare for impeachment proceedings and tackle pending legislative matters ahead of the June 6 sine die adjournment.

As Senate President, he described himself as “the servant leader of the 24 senators,” adding, “I’m here at your service.”

On Monday, May 25, the 11‑member minority bloc, or “Solid Bloc 11,” criticized what they called “horrible propaganda” presented by Sen. Imee Marcos, now part of the new majority.

Marcos showed a video during plenary supposedly detailing a plan to amend the 1987 Constitution to extend the terms of top officials, including the President.

Marcos, an ally of Vice President Sara Duterte, insisted in her privilege speech that efforts are underway to pursue a Constituent Assembly, Charter change, and term extensions.

She also claimed there was a proposal to raise the minimum age requirement for the presidency from 45 to 50, which would disqualify the vice president in the 2028 election.

After her speech, Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri raised a point of order under Sections 93, 94, and 95 on unparliamentary acts and language, moving to strike the “horrible” propaganda video from Senate records.

Except for Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid, all minority members seconded the motion.

“It’s unparliamentary. We have seen videos presenting evidence on issues taken up on the floor, but to come up with an opinionated piece like that—propaganda sowing intrigue—is unacceptable,” Zubiri said.

Sen. Vicente Sotto III seconded the motion, saying the “editorial video” should be stricken off the record “because it appears that we’re planning something sinister.”

Senators Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Erwin and Raffy Tulfo, Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV, Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, and Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito also supported the motion. (Hannah Torregoza)