Meteor lights up Mayon amid ongoing eruption

A meteor was recorded passing over the slopes of Mayon Volcano on Monday evening, May 25, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said its Ligñon Hill IP Camera in Legazpi City captured the meteor at around 10:33 p.m., noting that it disintegrated in the atmosphere and did not reach the volcano’s slopes.

At the time of the sighting, Mayon was on its 140th consecutive day of effusive eruption, characterized by the slow outflow of lava and intermittent pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).

Earlier that evening, the volcano generated lava collapse‑fed PDCs, or uson, along the Mi‑isi and Basud gullies, as well as minor strombolian activity—short explosive bursts ejecting glowing volcanic material and producing brief lava fountains.

Phivolcs reported that the PDCs occurred at 7:20 p.m. and 7:26 p.m., while minor strombolian activity was observed at 7:25 p.m.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect, indicating increased unrest and the possibility of hazardous eruptions.

Phivolcs reiterated that entry into the six‑kilometer permanent danger zone is strictly prohibited due to risks from lava flows, rockfalls, PDCs, and sudden explosive activity. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)