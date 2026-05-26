Aleph, Tap DMV join forces to bring FIFA World Cup closer to Pinoy fans

Filipino fans get the opportunity to witness another sporting spectacle when the FIFA World Cup begins on June 12 in three countries – Canada, Mexico and the United States.

With the partnership of Aleph, the exclusive property owner of the FIFA World Cup™ in the region, and Tap DMV, sports buffs can watch the matches at the comfort of their homes until the finals of the global showpiece on July 20.

Every offensive brilliance, great defensive stop and celebration will not be missed as BlastTV – Tap DMV’s proprietary streaming platform – will bring those heart-stopping action closer to Filipinos through a dedicated Pay-Per-View (PPV) experience, giving viewers flexible, on-demand access to every moment of the game.

“Football has officially moved from the sidelines to the center of the Philippine sports conversation. We are seeing a fundamental shift in fan culture, where digital content creation has become a primary way for fans to live and share the sport in real-time. For brands in the Philippines, this is a massive opportunity to connect with an audience that is more mobile, more expressive, and more invested in the game than ever before.” said Anna Dy, Aleph Country Head for the Philippines.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature an expanded format of 48 teams and a staggering 104 matches, guaranteeing longer and more intense action.

Those matches are certain to produce underdog stories and high-stakes drama than any previous iteration.

Through BlastTV’s world-class OTT (Over-the-Top) platform, Aleph is ensuring that the sheer magnitude of this event is matched by the quality of its delivery. Fans can stream every match live in high definition, bringing the electric atmosphere of North American stadiums directly to their mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs.

In celebration of the partnership and to give back to the passionate local football community, Aleph and BlastTV launched an Early Bird Promotion that ended only last Monday.

The company content portfolio includes ATP, WTA, NFL, NHL, LPGA Tour and Studio Universal.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the pinnacle of sporting excellence, and we’re excited to help bring this historic tournament closer to Filipino fans,” said Celinda de Guia, President and CEO of Tap DMV. “With BlastTV, we’re tapping into a platform that reflects the digital-first habits of today’s audience, making it easier than ever for Filipinos to experience every moment of the world’s biggest sporting event.”

Fans can subscribe by visiting the official BlastTV website (welcome.blasttv.ph) or downloading the app on Apple App Store or Google Playstore.