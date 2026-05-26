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DOJ presses Jimmy Bondoc to reveal Bato’s whereabouts

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Atty Jimmy Bondoc and Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa (Photo from Facebook)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it will formally ask lawyer Jimmy Bondoc to provide information on the whereabouts of his client, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who remains a fugitive.

DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida confirmed that a letter request will be sent to Bondoc, urging him to cooperate with law enforcement in locating the senator.

“This is an opportunity for Attorney Bondoc to assist in the proper service of the ICC warrant,” Vida stressed.

The move comes after Bondoc’s viral interview with journalist Ces Drilon, where he suggested that arrest warrants could be coursed through lawyers.

Vida, however, warned that lawyer‑client privilege does not exempt Bondoc from liability, saying it cannot be used to conceal offenders or mislead authorities.

The DOJ Panel of Prosecutors is investigating the circumstances surrounding Dela Rosa’s escape from Senate custody earlier this month, as officials seek accountability for his continued evasion. (Aaron Recuenco)

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