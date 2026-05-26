PH eyes 12 golds in Asia-Oceania Sambo meet

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Expectations are high for local sambo athletes when the country hosts the 2026 Asia-Oceania Sambo Championship slated from June 23 to 28 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

AC Yap will banner the Nationals in the annual meet, which attracted more than 500 athletes from 29 countries across the continent that include powerhouse nations from Central Asia.

The Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. (PSFI) eyes 12 gold medals and hopes to have Filipinos compete in half of the 72 categories — a target which Paolo Tancontian and national team head coach Ace Larida believe is achievable.

“Malaki ang tyansa kasi we prepare for this in six months, nasa 85 percent na kondisyon ‘yong mga athletes natin, we’re ready,” said Larida during Tuesday’s Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus. “Our national team is inspired masyado, papakita nila ‘yong galing nila sa sambo.”

“We’re very excited na talagang matutuloy na,” added Tancontian. “Ito po kasi, we started as a small sa group sa Davao, ta’s nandito na tayo ngayon… tayo 10 years palang, bagong bago lang sa industriya pero na-achieve nating maging No. 4 sa Asia-Oceania.”

Larida said they planned to cool down from the gruelling preparations on June 10. Junior teams are also joining the action, adding to the country’s medal hopes.

Unfortunately, though, former world No.1 Sydney Sy Tancontian remains uncertain to compete as of press time for health reasons.

“Medyo nagkasakit po siya. Hindi pa naman 100 percent na hindi siya lalaban. May time pa naman (to recover),” said Paolo.

If things go well, Sydney is expected to compete for her fourth title in the +80kg division.

The country won three medals in the last edition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Sydney and Yap bagged gold in their respective events in the women’s +80kg and -80kgs, while Richmond Revina copped the men’s 64kg silver.