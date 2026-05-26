Magnolia clobbers Converge in Batang PBA

Glenn Mikael Mabulac scored a tournament record 39 points as Batang Magnolia clobbered Batang Converge, 75-59, in the knockout semifinals of the 2026 Batang PBA 11U division on Tuesday, May 26, at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.

Batang Magnolia, which swept Group B, will face Batang NLEX in Thursday’s finale.

The Batang Road Warriors stunned top-seeded Meralco Bolts, 84-81 in the other 11U semifinal.

Mabulac, scored 16 in the first two quarters then scattered 23 points in the second half as the Batang Hotshots erased a 31-32 deficit and took the lead for good.

In the 15U division, third-seeded Batang Converge pulled the rug from under second-ranked Meralco with a stunning 71-60 victory.

Treyton Caelli Segismundo scored 18 points and Raikkonen Matthew Mortera tallied 16, as the Batang FiberXers avenged their 66-62 defeat to the Batang Bolts in the elims.

The Batang FiberXers will face Batang Ginebra in the Finals also on Thursday.

The Batang Gin Kings clobbered Batang Pureblends, 73-55, in the other 15U semifinal.

The Scores:

First Game (15U)

Converge 71 – Segismundo 18, Mortera 16, Cabarles Kelly Kevin 9, Ramos 5, Cabarles Carl Angel 3, Santos 2, Varona 2, Jacinto 2, Carrasco 2, Tarachand 2, Cowan 0, Villa 0, Chan 0.

Meralco 60 – Patungan 27, De Guzman 11, Morales 9, De Guzman 4, Yao 3, Morre 3, Sta. Ana 2, Castaloni 1, Pe 0, Marino 0, De Vera 0, Evangelio 0, Zamora 0.

Quarterscores: 10-19, 24-36, 46-42, 71-60.

Second Game (11U)

Magnolia 75 – Mabulac 39, Calinisan 9, Mendoza Carlos Earl Fernando 8, Lactaoen 8, Tequillo 6, Abedes 4, Mendoza Alonzo Gabriel 1, Preconcillo 0, Castro 0, Morre 0, Fajardo 0, Chavez 0, Mendoza Francis Ian 0.

Converge 59 – Pine 10, Bachiller 8, Matbagan 7, Selibio 7, Marañon 6, Rosuelo 4, Santiago 4, Navarro 4, Maninang 4, Santos 3, Evangelista 2, Natividad 0, Olarte 0.

Quarterscores: 24-15, 31-32, 49-42, 75-59.

Third Game (15U)

Ginebra 73 – Basinillo 20, Valeza 17, Gumatay 8, Senesan 8, Saluquen 8, Patag Enrique Leandro 4, Se 4, Robles 2, Garcia 2, Ocampo 0, Patag Rafael Enrico 0.

Pureblends 55 – Redoña 16, Macalindong 10, Reyes 7, Collier 7, Cayabyab 6, Kadir 4, Manalang 3, Orate 2, Valencia 0.

Quarterscores: 4-14, 28-26, 55-35, 73-55.

Fourth Game (11U)

NLEX 84 – Dimalanta 28, Badon 16, Cruzim 15, Rivera 9, Santos 9, Regala 5, Martinez 2, Victoria 0, Sunga 0, Gabutina 0, Halili 0, Carandang 0, Rivera 0.

Meralco 81 – Lagayada 21, Pineda 19, Orsolino 19, Ongkiko 8, Caberte 5, Baroña 3, Abundo 2, Espino 2, Vicente 2, Chan 0, Miranda 0, Carrasco 0.