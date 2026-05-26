Panopio visits PH Embassy to Italy

Blackwater rookie Dalph Panopio paid a visit to express his gratitude to Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial on Monday, May 25.

The 25-year-old point guard, who is currently spending time with his family in Rome, personally thanked Consul General Randy Arquiza for the embassy’s continued support and recognition of his achievement as part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that ruled the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Imperial, in turn, lauded Panopio for bringing pride to the Filipino community abroad, emphasizing the value of young Filipinos striving for excellence on the international stage while remaining grounded in their roots and identity.

Panopio also shared his experiences as a Filipino-Italian athlete and his role in Blackwater, as well as how his journey abroad has shaped him academically and athletically, having graduated from California State University, Bakersfield in 2024.

The Bossing playmaker is recovering from a hairline fracture on his right metacarpal. The injury, according to reports, is expected to heal naturally and would not require surgery.