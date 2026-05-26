Phelps-wannabe from Calabarzon shatters Palaro record

By ANGELO ALCARAZ

Charles Nathan Boneo made his debut doubly special after becoming the first record-breaker in swimming at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, May 26, at the Datu Lipus Makapandong–Governor Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex.

The CALABARZON bet proved too classy, clocking 4 minutes and 30.63 seconds in the elementary boys’ 400-meter freestyle to shatter the 4:31.39 record set by Titus Sia in last year in Ilocos Norte.

Even with a 4:44.06 seed time, it was a huge performance.

“It’s because you can really get that from hard training every day. You can’t miss a day, if you miss one, it’s pretty hard to come back,” he said, stressing that he trains 14 times a week.

The 12-year-old former triathlon athlete never imagined reaching the Palaro, as he initially took up swimming simply to lose weight when he was heavier before.

With his win, the Malagasang, Imus, Cavite native, who dreams of following the footsteps of his idol Michael Phelps, is now a hot candidate to become one of the most bemedaled athletes as he is also entered in 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly, and the medley and freestyle relays, as he also aims to break records in each category.

National Academy of Sports’ Riannah Chantelle Coleman expectedly powered her way to a record-breaking performance in the secondary girls’ 100-meter breaststroke, posting a time of 1:12.99 to better her previous best of 1:15.46, whish she likewise set last year.

In the secondary girls’ 4×50 medley relay, National Capital Region’s quartet of Sophia Rose Garra, Krystal Ava, Patricia Mae Santor, and Nichole Rivera delivered a record-breaking swim, clocking 2:00.97 to shatter the previous Palaro mark of 2:03.04 also set by an NCR team last year.

For the secondary boys’ 400-meter freestyle, Ilocos Region’s Anton Paulo Della bagged gold in 4:10.33, while CARAGA’s Breanna Aaliyah Erno ruled the secondary girls’ division in 4:38.38.

NCR’s Rafael Lentejas III topped the secondary boys’ 100-meter backstroke in 1:01.26, while Central Luzon’s FJ Catherine Cruz took the secondary girls’ crown in 1:05.80.

In the elementary events, Bicol Region’s Riley Maddaleign Alindogan won the 400-meter freestyle in 4:52.27, NCR’s Francis Adam Rivera claimed the boys’ 100-meter backstroke in 1:07.77, and NIR’s Sofia Ysabela Secuelan ruled the girls’ division in 1:11.79.

NCR’s Ashton Clyde Jose ruled the secondary boys’ 100-meter breaststroke in 1:05.87, while CALABARZON’s Linus Maxx Lalog topped the elementary boys’ event in 1:15.55 and BRAA’s Riley Maddaleign Alindogan won the elementary girls’ race in 1:19.41.

In the 400-meter individual medley, NCR’s Aishel Cid Evangelista struck gold in the secondary boys’ division in 4:46.36, while Patricia Mae Santor delivered another NCR victory in the secondary girls’ event in 5:14.83.

In relay action, NCR won the secondary boys’ 4×50 medley in 1:48.44, BRAA topped the elementary girls’ in 2:13.78, and NCR clinched the elementary boys’ gold in 2:05.59.

In the secondary boys’ 5×5 basketball, NCR imposed its dominance over MIMAROPA, 93-50, while CALABARZON fended off Central Visayas, 95-86. Cordillera Administrative Region also cruised past SOCCSKSARGEN, 87-51.