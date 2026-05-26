BoxingSports

Vicera, Paalam bag golds in Eindhoven Box Cup

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam and 19-year-old prospect Clark Vicera ruled their respective weight divisions in the Eindhoven Box Cup 2026 in the Netherlands on Monday, May 25.
Paalam stamped his class in the men’s elite 55 kilogram division after dominating England’s Abdul Burton, while Vicera reigned supreme in the men’s elite 50kg at the expense of Ukraine’s Rudyk Maksym.
Paalam dictated the pace from start to finish, using his trademark speed and precision punching to earn a convincing unanimous 5-0 decision victory over his English rival.
Vicera, on the other hand, continued his hot streak in the international scene and delivered a similar 5-0 unanimous decision triumph.
Despite falling behind after the opening round, Vicera came alive in the succeeding frames, unloading solid combinations and sustaining the pressure to completely swing the fight in his favor.
His gold medal win came just a week after he, along with Filipina boxer Risa Pasuit, also delivered a pair of golds in the 63rd Belgrade Winner Elite Men and Women Boxing Tournament.
Vicera reigned supreme in the men’s 50kg class after coming away with a 4-1 split decision victory over Turkey’s Samet Salih in the finals.
Pasuit, on the other hand, won via a dominant showing against Asude Ediz Ece of Turkey via unanimous decision to also bag the gold.
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