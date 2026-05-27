CIDG to sue Padilla over Bato’s escape

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) announced Wednesday, May 27, that it will refer a case against Senator Robin Padilla to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1829 (Obstruction of Justice).

The move stems from Padilla’s admitted role in transporting fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa out of the Senate compound in the early hours of May 14.

CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert AA Morico II said investigators concluded that the escape was not a simple hitch ride, but a coordinated, pre-planned maneuver designed to evade detection.

According to the CIDG, Padilla’s vehicle carried dela Rosa while another car acted as a security escort and backup, underscoring the deliberate nature of the operation.

“Following a thorough investigation, the CIDG has officially concluded that the transport of Senator Dela Rosa was not a mere hitch ride… but a highly coordinated, pre-planned logistical maneuver,” the CIDG statement read.

Dela Rosa had been under Senate protective custody after participating in the leadership change that installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President on May 11. Just three days later, however, he slipped out between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on May 14, riding Padilla’s car and later being dropped off in Makati.

The CIDG emphasized that such actions directly obstruct enforcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, who faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s drug war.

DOJ Acting Secretary Fredderick A. Vida confirmed that the ICC warrant is valid and enforceable, stressing that any attempt to block its execution constitutes obstruction.

He warned that public officials found guilty of such acts face not only criminal liability but also perpetual disqualification from holding office.

Morico echoed this stance, saying: “When individuals actively interfere in the arrest or assist in the evasion of criminal offenders to avoid prosecution, it undermines the justice system and compromises public order.” (Aaron Recuenco)