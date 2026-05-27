PBBM kicks off Japan state visit by meeting Japanese Emperor, Empress

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. began his first state visit to Japan by meeting Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were granted an imperial audience on Wednesday morning, May 27.

During the state call, the couple received two of Japan’s highest honors. Marcos was conferred the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, while the First Lady received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown.

The Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, established in 1876 by Emperor Meiji, is awarded to foreign heads of state, royalty, and distinguished leaders for exceptional service and contributions to Japan.

The Order of the Precious Crown is traditionally bestowed on female members of foreign royal families and high-ranking women dignitaries during state visits.

In a reciprocal gesture, the Philippines conferred the Order of Lakandula with the rank of Supremo (Grand Collar) on Emperor Naruhito, while Empress Masako received the Order of Gabriela Silang.

Marcos is only the third world leader to be received by Emperor Naruhito on a state visit since his accession to the throne in 2019. Malacañang noted that hosting a state visit is a rare honor extended by Japan to select foreign leaders.

Later in the day, Marcos will meet with the Japan-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship League (JPPFL) and attend a roundtable meeting with Japanese stakeholders.

He is also expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ayala Group and Japanese companies.

A state banquet will be held for Marcos and his delegation on Wednesday evening.

Marcos is also scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss stronger security, economic, and regional cooperation, and to witness the signing of a major trade and investment agreement along with new security and maritime initiatives.

The President arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday night for his four-day visit.

His plane, carrying the First Lady and the Philippine delegation, landed at Haneda International Airport at 6:31 p.m. (Japan time). Upon arrival, he met with the Filipino community.

The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan.

Marcos previously visited Japan during his official and working trips to Tokyo and Osaka in 2023 and 2025, respectively. (Betheena Unite)