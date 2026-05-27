Bohol bet shines; 5 more swim marks fall

By ANGELO CAPARAS

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — This time, it was Jhul Ian Cañalita’s turn to shine as the Central Visayas bet broke his own record in topping the secondary boys’ 3,000-meter steeplechase in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa at the Datu Lipus Makapandong–Governor Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex here.

Toughened by his burning desire to conclude his last dance in the national grassroots tournament in grand fashion, Cañalita defied the oppressive summer heat to post an impressive time of 9 minutes and 11.40 seconds, bettering his 9:23.89 record registered in last year’s Palaro in Ilocos Norte.

The Boholano’s remarkable feat was a fitting sequel to his record-ripping 5,000m triumph the other day where he clocked 15 minutes and 15.22 seconds – enough to obliterate his previous best of 15:16.31.

That win was one of the highlights in athletics last year after crushing the 15:38.40 mark established by the legendary Cresencio Cabal 27 years ago.

Last year, Cañalita made heads turn when reigned in the ASEAN School Games in Brunei after ruling the 3,000m contest in 8:47.52.

He was overwhelmed with joy and pride, saying: “Masaya po kasi last year ko na tapos nadepensahan ko yung main event ko. Masarap sa pakiramdam. Worth it po talaga yung training namin sa Bohol.”

In swimming, five records were set as CALABARZON’s Charles Nathan Boneo clocked 27.77 seconds to surpass the 26-year-old Palaro record of 28.03 set by Ronald Guiriba in 2000 in the elementary boys’ 50-meter butterfly.

National Capital Region’s Patricia Mae Santor clocked 28.98 seconds to smash the 29.06 mark of Camille Lauren Buico set seven years ago.

Ilocos Region’s Anton Paulo Dominick Della set a new record in the secondary boys’ 200-meter individual medley, clocking 2:09.97, eclipsing the 2:12.14 mark set by Peter Cyrus Dean in 2024.

Riannah Chantelle Coleman of the National Academy of Sports surpassed her Laoag mark last year of 34.24 seconds with a 33.25-second finish in the secondary girls’ 50-meter breaststroke.

Central Luzon’s Meadow Frances Harrison clocked 35.80 seconds in the elementary girls’ 50-meter breaststroke to smash the 36.51 record of Krystal Ava David in 2023.

In secondary boys’ 5×5 basketball, Ilocos Region blew out Eastern Visayas, 96-73, while Davao Region toppled Caraga, 69-59, and Western Visayas overpowered Northern Mindanao, 60-41.

While in secondary boys’ football, Western Visayas shut out Bangsamoro, 5-0.

As of 2:58 p.m., National Capital Region stays atop the medal race with 12 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze medals, followed by CALABARZON in second with 9 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze. Western Visayas holds third with 7 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze, while Negros Island Region sits fourth with 6 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze. Bicol Region ranks top five with 5 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze.