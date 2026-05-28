Footgolf anyone? Caliraya Springs ready to launch PH’s ‘foot-golf’ tournament

Move over basketball and volleyball – a hybrid revolution is stepping onto Philippine fairways as Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna prepares to host the country’s first-ever “footgolf” tournament on June 27.

While traditional sports dominate national airwaves and golf rules the corporate world, football enjoys deep regional devotion, particularly in strongholds like Iloilo and Bacolod. By merging the precision of golf with the raw kicking power of football, footgolf is uniquely positioned to tap into this regional fervor, offering an accessible new avenue for players.

The global phenomenon challenges players to kick a regulation football into a 21-inch cup in as few shots as possible. Despite its worldwide popularity, dedicated physical courses in the Philippines have been nonexistent until now.

Recognizing their venue’s potential, Caliraya Springs golf director Gary Viajante – a former collegiate footballer – realized their Graham Marsh-designed course possessed the luxury of space to accommodate the fledgling sport.

“The idea came to mind since we have the luxury of space at the Graham Marsh course to accommodate the sport,” said Viajante. “Space is the challenge. Most golf courses are jampacked with players, so only a few venues can cater to this new sport.”

To oversee the launch, Viajante tapped National University and UP Los Baños varsity coach Ryan Payson. Together, they will host a massive “Football Fiesta” next month to officially introduce the sport to the local scene.

Viajante believes footgolf will boost local sports tourism and recreation by maximizing existing infrastructure without alienating traditional athletes, allowing both sports to co-exist on a regular course without disruption.

The sport is far from a backyard gimmick: it is globally recognized by the Federation for International Foot Golf (FIFG), an international governing body that organizes elite worldwide events mirroring the PGA.

However, establishing the sport locally comes with hurdles, as Viajante admits that securing the physical real estate is a challenge since most local golf courses are already jampacked with players.

Fortunately, the ambitious launch has secured powerhouse backing from Atlanta Land Corp. and BYD to help scale its competitive presence.

The inaugural tournament will showcase inherent inclusivity, drawing talent from established clubs and school varsity programs across three divisions: Open, College and High School.

Under the tournament format, co-ed teams of four will compete, with the best three scores counting toward the total. Players must complete 9 or 18 holes from designated tee boxes in the fewest kicks possible.

Following official rules, the player farthest from the hole kicks next, the Size 5 football must be played as it lies, and hazard penalties incur a one-stroke deduction.

Because footgolf courses are shorter, yardages are strategically scaled down – ranging from 50 yards for a par-3 to over 250 yards for a par-5 – meaning mastery lies in ball control and course management rather than brute strength.