Rain or Shine, Meralco score equalizers

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine banked on a sizzling second quarter performance and never looked back from there to take down Barangay Ginebra, 97-85, and tie the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series in Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 27.

The Elasto Painters unloaded a back-breaking 27-9 run in the pivotal frame, turning an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter into a huge 26-point cushion — enough to hold off repeated comebacks from the Kings.

The semifinals series is now tied at 2-2.

It was a total team effort for Rain or Shine with seven players scoring at least eight points. Jaylen Johnson still led the way with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Gian Mamuyac chipped in 12.

Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito and Christian Manaytay, who held the fort for ROS when its import was saddled with foul trouble, had 11 each. Mike Malonzo added nine while rookie Joshua David had eight.

ROS had its lead at the highest in the second quarter, 58-32, but Ginebra tried to mount a comeback behind another hot third frame scoring just like in Game 3.

The difference, however, was ROS displayed poise under pressure and kept control until the final buzer.

Justin Brownlee paced Ginebra with 27 while Scottie Thompson added 20. RJ Abarrientos was limited to just eight, typifying the shooting struggle of Ginebra which only had five triples in the contest.

Meanwhile, it’s Meralco’s turn to win without its import.

Three days since losing to an all-Filipino TNT team, CJ Casino came to the rescue and nailed a clutch four-pointer as Meralco essayed a 101-90 victory.

Without their import Patrick Gardner, who fouled out in the waning minutes, and with the Tropang 5G threatening to rally back into the contest, the Bolts displayed their composure with Cansino draining a top of the key four to create the much-needed separation.

Cansino fired 17 points — none bigger than four which he even drained just before the shot clock ran out. The four actually triggered an 8-0 finishing kick for the Bolts after the Tropang 5G came within three, 93-90.

Gardner, despite battling foul trouble and cramps, impressed with his 20 points and 13 rebounds while Javee Mocon also added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Aaron Black chipped in 12 and Chris Newsome 11 as Meralco not only spoiled the return of Chris McCullough but more importantly, tied the series to 2-2.

McCullough, who came in as the replacement for TNT super import Bol Bol, finished with 24 points while Jordan Heading had 15. RR Pogoy and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 14 apiece in a losing effort.