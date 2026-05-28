PNP vows no special treatment for Bato amid ICC arrest hunt

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured the public that Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa will not receive preferential treatment once arrested under the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the force would strictly follow the law despite dela Rosa’s history as a former PNP chief and key figure in the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

“The Philippine National Police operates strictly on legal frameworks and our sworn oath to serve and protect, meaning no individual is above the law regardless of rank or title,” Nartatez declared.

He acknowledged the respect many officers still hold for dela Rosa but stressed it would not affect police operations.

“We assure the public that there will be no special treatment, and our personnel will execute all lawful directives with absolute professionalism, impartiality, and transparency,” he added.

Nartatez said all units had been instructed to follow standard operating procedures in any operation involving dela Rosa, with strict orders against preferential handling or unauthorized disclosures that could compromise enforcement.

The PNP is also coordinating closely with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to ensure the orderly implementation of legal processes.

Framing the issue as a test of institutional credibility, Nartatez emphasized that the police force remains under scrutiny for its role in the drug war.

“The eyes of the nation are on us, and the PNP will remain a professional, disciplined institution that honors the badge by executing its mandates with maximum restraint, strict adherence to human rights, and total accountability,” he said.

Dela Rosa’s whereabouts remain unclear as authorities continue to search properties in Parañaque, Bulacan, and Pampanga, widening the hunt for the senator who slipped out of Senate custody earlier this month. (Martin Sadongdong)