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Dialysis patient killed, elderly dad hurt in car-truck collision

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A 33-year-old dialysis patient died and his 62-year-old father was injured in a collision in Barangay Binicuil, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Monday, May 25. (Photo via Aksyon Radyo Bacolod)

BACOLOD CITY – A 33-year-old dialysis patient was killed while his 62-year-old father was injured in a car-truck collision in Barangay Binicuil, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Monday, May 25.

Police identified the fatality as John, a resident of Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

Investigators said John and his father, Godo, were on their way to buy an oxygen tank for John when he allegedly dozed off, lost control of their car, and crashed into a truck on the opposite lane.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where John was declared dead while Godo is recuperating.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing. (Glazyl Masculino)

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