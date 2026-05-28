Dialysis patient killed, elderly dad hurt in car-truck collision

BACOLOD CITY – A 33-year-old dialysis patient was killed while his 62-year-old father was injured in a car-truck collision in Barangay Binicuil, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Monday, May 25.

Police identified the fatality as John, a resident of Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

Investigators said John and his father, Godo, were on their way to buy an oxygen tank for John when he allegedly dozed off, lost control of their car, and crashed into a truck on the opposite lane.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where John was declared dead while Godo is recuperating.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing. (Glazyl Masculino)