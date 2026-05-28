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‘Ginulat ang mundo’: Gilas star Kai Sotto, Rere Madrid tie the knot

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(niceprintphoto Instagram post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Gilas Pilipinas star Kai Sotto and actress Rere Madrid are now officially married.

On her Instagram post on Wednesday, May 27, Rere, younger sister of actor Ruru Madrid, shared the video of their civil wedding held in Alfonso, Cavite, where they were joined by their friends and loved ones.

“Still feels unreal that we finally get to call this day ours. (Mr & Mrs Sotto),” Rere wrote.

“First, we want to thank God for this wonderful blessing we experienced this year. Even though we went through challenges, misunderstandings, and people who tried to break what we had, we still chose to trust each other. Because of that, our relationship became even stronger, together with the love and support of our families,” she added.

The newly-wed couple dazzled in shades of white as they became one in a solemn garden ceremony that blends nature’s serenity and the couple’s motif that connotes sincerity.

Fans were shocked and showered their support and love to Mr. and Mrs. Sotto through social media posts.

Sotto, 24, who had just completed his two-year contract with the Koshigaya Alphas in Japan B.League, started dating 25-year-old Rere in 2024.

“We also want to thank our parents and siblings for being such a big part of this beautiful relationship. Seeing our families become one is truly one of the best feelings in the world. Now, we’ll continue chasing our dreams together, hand in hand,” she continued.

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