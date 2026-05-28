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Man shot dead, brother hurt over unpaid debt

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Police are hunting a gunman who fatally shot a 28-year-old man and wounded his brother following an argument over a debt in Antipolo City, Rizal, on Tuesday afternoon, May 26.

Antipolo police said the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in Sitio Kaysakat 1, Barangay San Jose.

Initial investigation showed that the victim, identified only as “Ronnie,” had been demanding payment of a debt from the suspect, identified as “Mackie,” 34, when an altercation broke out. Police said the suspect threatened the victim and left the area but later returned with a firearm and pointed it at Ronnie.

“Sige, iputok mo! Hindi naman na ako takot mamatay,” the victim reportedly told Mackie.

The suspect allegedly tried to fire several times, but the gun malfunctioned during the first three attempts. On the fourth attempt, the weapon discharged, hitting Ronnie in the abdomen and killing him.

Meanwhile, Ronnie’s brother, identified only as “Christ,” was shot in the left thigh and taken to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect fled after the incident and remains at large. Antipolo police said manhunt operations are ongoing. (Hannah Nicol)

 

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