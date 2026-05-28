24 Chinese nationals nabbed for immigration violations

DAVAO CITY – Twenty-four Chinese nationals were arrested on Monday, May 25, in a joint law enforcement operation conducted by the Bureau of Immigration-11 (BI-11) and the 10th Infantry Division for immigration violations in Barangay New Little Panay, Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

The 10th Infantry Division said the operation was launched following intelligence reports about foreign nationals allegedly engaged in unauthorized employment and operating under questionable immigration documents in the area.

Immigration authorities initially subjected 27 Chinese nationals to verification.

A preliminary investigation found that 24 of them had allegedly committed various immigration violations under Commonwealth Act No. 613, or the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

The BI-11 noted that the violations included misrepresentation, working without the required visa or permit, and overstaying while engaged in unauthorized employment.

Authorities also discovered that some of those apprehended were employed by companies other than those that had petitioned for their visas.

“Others were reportedly working despite holding only tourist visas and lacking the necessary employment permits and work visas,” said Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division.

The arrested individuals are being held at the compound of Tri-Shining International Oil Corp./Kunheting Corp., where immigration authorities are conducting initial processing and documentation.

Luzon said the BI-11 led the enforcement operation as part of the government’s intensified campaign against illegal employment and immigration violations involving foreign nationals in the region.

He underscored the importance of continued inter-agency cooperation in upholding national security and enforcing immigration laws.

“This successful operation reflects the strong coordination among government agencies in addressing unlawful activities involving foreign nationals,” Luzon said.

He added that the military remains committed to supporting lawful enforcement operations to ensure public safety and protect national interests within its area of responsibility.

Further investigation and documentation are ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged violations and identify others who may have been involved in illegal activities.

Luzon said the BI has yet to announce whether deportation proceedings or additional charges will be filed against the foreign nationals pending completion of the investigation. (Ivy Tejano)