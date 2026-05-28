2 dead in Davao City sanitary landfill slide

DAVAO CITY – The death toll from the sanitary landfill slide in Barangay New Carmen here on May 20 has climbed to two, while one person remains missing, authorities reported Wednesday.

Rescuers recovered the body of “Luisa,” 78, a resident of Purok 8, who was believed to have been buried during the height of the slide. Her remains were brought to a local funeral home.

“Search and retrieval operations continue for the remaining missing individual,” said Police Capt. Hazel Caballero, DCPO spokesperson, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency.

Authorities said the collapse occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on May 20 when a mountain of garbage gave way due to water buildup from heavy rains, burying a nearby house. Police identified the first casualty only as Cristel, 31.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao (DSWD-11), through its Pag-abot Program, has profiled 22 families affected by the incident to determine appropriate interventions.

DSWD-11 said the program aims to help families recover and reintegrate into safe and orderly communities. The affected families are temporarily housed at the barangay evacuation gym under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

DSWD-11 added that the Pag-abot Program is assessing the families’ needs to provide assistance such as livelihood, financial support, and shelter in line with program guidelines. (PNA)