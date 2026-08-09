Dela Cruz delivers big as Cowboys boost MPBL bid

The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys rode on Arth Dela Cruz to subdue the Meycauayan Marilao Gems, 80-73, on Saturday and tighten their grip on the coveted fourth spot in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Capital Arena in Ilagan, Isabela.

Dela Cruz fired 10 points in the fourth quarter, including four of the game’s last five, to push the Cowboys to their 13th win against 7 losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Ilagan trails Abra Solid North (18-1), Caloocan (17-2) and San Juan (15-2) and paces Pasay (11-9) and Meycauayan (11-10) in the jostling for positions in the North division, where the top four teams will have the homecourt edge in the quarterfinal playoffs.

In the other game, the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers turned hot in the third quarter and bested the Pasay Voyagers, 67-61.

The 6-foot-4 Dela Cruz, former star of the San Beda Red Lions, wound up with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists to run away with the SportsPlus best player honors over Rpbby Celiz, with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, and MJ Ayaay, with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

“This (win) is for Ilagan. Big game for us because top 4 is our target,” said Dela Cruz, who notched his 11th double-double this season.

Back-to-back triples by Dela Cruz and Allen Mina pushed the Cowboys ahead, 65-56, early in the fourth quarter, but Agem Miranda and Shawn Argente instigated a spirited rally that shoved the Gems to within 68-69.

Ilagan Vice Mayor Jayve Diaz and team owner Jeao Diaz cheered on the Cowboys in the event supported by Mayor Jay Diaz and organized by Ricky Laggi as a prelude to the city’s 14th founding anniversary celebrations on August 11.