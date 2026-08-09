Rayco, Olaguir find groove as Alas Girls make it two in a row

SAN FELIPE, Chile — Alas Pilipinas leaned on the sustain brilliance of Xyz Rayco and Resty Olaguir and carved out a 27-25, 25-19, 25-16 win over Tunisia to take a huge step toward the Round of 16 in the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship on Saturday, Aug. 8, here.

Key players in the Alas Pilipinas Girls squad that earned the berth in this world meet through the Asian Women’s U16 Championship last year in Jordan, Rayco and OIaguir revived their old connection and pushed the Philippine team to a 2-1 win-loss record.

After an opening loss to defending champion China, world No. 25 Alas Pilipinas has taken down higher-ranked foes in succession, downing No. 8 Mexico before sweeping No. 20 Tunisia at Liceo Particular Mixto San Felipe.

That put Alas Pilipinas in second spot in Pool B, behind only defending champion China, with two playdates left in the preliminaries. The top four advance to the Round of 16.

With Olaguir running the offense, Rayco found the openings that had eluded her in the first two matches of the team supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission and Asics.

“It feels different when she sets ne the ball, it feels like I can really kill it,” Rayco said. “Of course, I’ll work hard to be able to play my best whoever I share the court with.”

The 16-year-old Rayco, top offensive threat in the Asian U16 meet in Jordan, finished with 13 points on 12 attacks and a block, including two of Alas Pilipinas’ final three points to seal the nerve-racking first set.

“I’m happy because everyone contributed. I’m also happy with my game because I was able to show how I really play. I’m satisfied even though I made mistakes because I was able to bounce back and show who I am as a player,” Rayco said.

“The past two days, I didn’t feel like I was playing the right way. I felt like I played poorly. My teammates said it was fine, but I wasn’t satisfied, so today I really wanted to bounce back. I’ll keep this going.”

Olaguir said she didn’t expect to be fielded with Irish Mahinay running the offense, but the Ateneo setter settled in when Alas hit a shaky stretch in the opening set.

“I’m happy I got in and contributed. I think I’m slowly getting back to the way I really play” Olaguir said.

“There are still a lot of things I need to work on. I hope this continues and that I don’t llet my emotions get the better of me.”

Caera Celis continued her stellar play and wound up as Alas Pilipinas top scorer for the third straight match, delivering 15 points on 13 attacks and two blocks.

Sharina Rhyza Lleses came up with 10 points, all from attacks, for the Philippines, which returns to action after the tournament break on Sunday as it battles world No. 6 Peru on Monday and end up pool play against No. 12 Venezuela on Tuesday.

Gabriela Ayala Torres scored 15 to lead Tunisia, while Isabella Gallardo Sibara, had points for Mexico.