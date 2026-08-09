Pickup truck theft exposed after buyer finds fake documents

By Trixee Rosel

A stolen 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor pickup truck was recovered in Taguig City after suspects attempted to sell it using fake documents and a falsified plate number.

Police said a buyer paid P970,000 for the vehicle during a transaction at the parking area of Solaire North EDSA in Quezon City on July 22. The buyer received the truck, its key, and supporting papers.

However, he discovered the following day that the documents and plate number were fake, prompting him to report the matter to Project 6 Police Station. The case was later referred to the District Anti‑Carnapping Unit (DACU).

Investigators confirmed that the vehicle had already been listed as stolen since 2024.

Records showed the pickup truck was originally mortgaged in June 2022 for P650,000 but was never returned to its owner despite repeated demands.

Complaints for carnapping and estafa were subsequently filed against the respondents.

Despite being reported stolen, the pickup was allegedly offered for sale online by two individuals.

On Aug. 4, DACU operatives received information that the vehicle was sighted in Lower Bicutan, Taguig.

Authorities located the truck parked unattended and brought it to DACU for verification with the Land Transportation Office to establish lawful ownership.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify, locate, and arrest those behind the online vehicle fraud.