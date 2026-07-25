 Yeo, Tiu star as Xavier nip Yap-led Hua Siong in Game 1 of FCAAI Finals

Joseph Yeo and Chris Tiu reprised their legendary partnership decades ago and Xavier School outlasted the James Yap-led Hua Siong College-Iloilo, 75-72, in Game 1of the 40-years division 40-years division finals in the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Though the icons of the Powersox-AcroCity-backed Xavier were no longer as speedy and quick as before, Yeo and Tiu remained sharp and deadly from afar as they made the clutch plays to beat the reigning champions in the opener of their best-of-three title series before a good-size of spectators.

The Golden Stallions can clinch the title and avenge their defeat last year with another win on Monday.

Of the two, it was Yeo who struck hardest, scattering 30 points spiked by four triples to beat out Yap in their fiery shootout. Yeo actually scored the team’s last seven points, including a triple that gave them a 71-66 lead.

Yap buried two booming triples en route to finishing with 18 points but his efforts were not enough as the Lamtex Pipes-backed Hua Siong suffered their first defeat after completing an 8-game sweep of the elims. Hua Siong also scored an easy 108-74 win over GT Radial-Grace Christian College in the semis.

Good thing for Xavier, Tiu also delivered significant numbers with 17 points and accounted for two of the team’s 13 triples against 9 for Hua Siong.

Meantime, GCC, drawing 20 points from Allan Anson Tan, finished third in the 9-team field with 60-40 drubbing of SCAG-St. Stephen’s.

With Yap struggling, Ken Bono tried to breathe life into their cause but Xavier was not to be denied this time.

The league has the backing of Smart Sports, Tanduay Athletics, Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.