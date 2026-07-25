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PH women’s lacrosse team makes worlds debut but bows to Israel

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
PH women’s lacrosse team makes world championship debut. (PLA)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine women’s lacrosse team made a historic debut but yielded a 12-6 loss to Israel in the opener of the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Friday, July 24.

The Nationals put up a gallant fight in the first two frames, trailing by just two points before heading into the break. However, the momentum shifted as the Israelis rolled over the Filipina bets off a rousing second-half performance.

Kalena Johnson, who scored the country’s first-ever goal in the meet, starred in the contest after earning Player of the Match honor.

The next two games is crucial for the Philippines to secure a quarterfinal berth. It battles host Japan, which notched a rousing 21-5 win over Czech Republic, this Sunday, July 26, at the same venue.

Bracketed in Pool D, the Nationals could drop to the classification round if they finish at third or fourth place of the said group.

Last year, the Philippines women’s crew punched its ticket to the worlds after winning a bronze medal in the Asia-Pacific Lacrosse Championship in Queensland, Australia.

Their continuous participation is part of their bid of earning a coveted spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where women’s lacrosse sixes was recently included.

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