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Palestinian caught stealing money bag at QC hotel café

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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The P5,020 in various peso bills and coins, along with the cash bag, empty cash box, and backpack, allegedly recovered from the Palestinian suspect arrested for theft at a hotel café in Quezon City. (Photo courtesy of QCPD)

By TRIXEE ROSEL

A 36-year-old Palestinian man was arrested after allegedly taking a cash bag containing P5,020 and an empty cash box from a hotel café along Timog Avenue in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City, at around 11:06 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

The suspect, identified as “Ham,” was intercepted by hotel security personnel at the establishment’s exit after the incident was detected through the hotel’s CCTV monitoring system.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect entered the café and allegedly took the cash bag and empty cash box without the knowledge or consent of the 24-year-old male cashier.

Recovered from the suspect were P5,020 in various peso bills and coins, the cash bag, the empty cash box, and a backpack.

Personnel of Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) later responded and took custody of the suspect from the hotel security personnel.

Further verification showed that the suspect had previous criminal records for estafa, unjust vexation, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, use of a fictitious name, and concealing his true name in October 2025, as well as theft in May 2026.

The suspect will be charged with theft before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

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