Children among 3 hurt as rockslide hits Montalban homes

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

Three people, including two children, were injured when a rockslide struck homes in Sitio Kayrupa, Barangay San Rafael, Montalban, Rizal, on Friday night, July 24.

Barangay San Rafael officials said the injured residents were immediately given first aid by the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (BDRRMO) and transported to Ynares Hospital for further treatment.

Four houses in the Bangkaan area were damaged by the rockslide.

Barangay Captain Judith Cruz and other officials promptly went to the area to check on affected families, ensure their safety, and lead the response.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Panginoon at kahit malalaking bato ang bumagsak galing sa bundok, walang malubhang nasaktan sa mga ka-barangay ko,” Cruz said in a Facebook post.

Following the incident and amid continuous rains, the barangay urged residents, especially those living near mountains, slopes, and riverbanks, to stay alert for possible hazards.

“Kung mapansin ang pagguho ng lupa, pagbiyak ng lupa, pagbagsak ng mga bato, o anumang senyales ng panganib, lumikas agad sa ligtas na lugar at makipag-ugnayan sa ating command center o sa pinakamalapit na opisyal ng barangay,” it said.