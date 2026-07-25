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Fake cops nabbed after gun threat on 2 women in QC bar

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police show the firearms seized from fake cops in Quezon City. (Photo courtesy of QCPD)

By TRIXEE ROSEL

Two men who allegedly posed as police officers and threatened two women with guns were arrested in Quezon City early Friday, July 24.

The suspects, identified only as “Jon,” 26, of Marikina City, and “Rey,” 26, of Barangay Parang, Marikina City, were taken into custody by personnel of the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14).

Police said the women flagged down patrolling officers along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Pasong Tamo at around 3:30 a.m. and reported that the suspects had pretended to be cops before threatening them inside a bar.

Responding officers later spotted Jon approaching a silver Ford Everest to retrieve a firearm.

He allegedly tried to hide the gun inside the vehicle upon seeing police. Rey was found hiding inside a nearby massage parlor.

The two failed to present proof of police affiliation or licenses to carry the recovered firearms.

They were arrested and now face charges of grave threats, usurpation of authority, and violation of Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

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